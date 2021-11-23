Sign inSubscribe
KP govt, industrialists to make joint efforts to overcome environmental pollution

Meeting decides to tackle pollution caused by chipboard industry, plastic packaging

By Aziz Buneri
PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and industrialists have unanimously agreed to make joint efforts to overcome the increasing environmental pollution issue.
The agreement was reached during a meeting between Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) President Malik Imran Ishaq and Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Commerce and Industry Abdul Karim Khan here on Tuesday.
The meeting comprehensively deliberated upon reports presented by senior officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Participants of the meeting suggested a number of proposals to tackle the increasing environmental pollution by latest technology and means, which were largely agreed upon.
The meeting decided that  KPEZDMC would hire a technical consultant within seven working days who would visit every chipboard industry to consult and prescribe a standardised low cost and high efficiency system for controlling pollution to meet the national environmental standards.
It was also agreed that a sub-committee would be constituted to examine EPA’s articles on plastic bags.
This sub-ordinate committee may hire a technical consultant who would suggest up-gradation of existing machines and systems of plastic bags production for the purpose of changing the finished product, if possible, the meeting said.
The meeting will hold a review meeting to access the progress made on the issue on November 29.
Aziz Buneri

