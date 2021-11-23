Sign inSubscribe
Govt taking steps on priority basis to enhance economic activity: PM

Govt working on Plug and Play Model to meet all requirements of CPEC investors through a single-window operation

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the government was taking steps on a priority basis to enhance economic activity in the country, with a focus on increasing investments in the export industry for creating employment opportunities.

“All government institutions are working together to provide a conducive environment for investors,” he said, adding that the government was also taking steps to speed up work on  the China Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) second phase.

The prime minister was chairing a review meeting of the PM’s Priority Sectors during which a detailed briefing was given on the progress of CPEC Phase-II. The meeting was attended by federal ministers Asad Umar, Hamad Azhar, advisers Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Moeed Yousuf, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shahbaz Gill, CPEC Chairman Khalid Mansoor, Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Azfar Ahsan and relevant senior officers.

The meeting was informed that work on gas and electricity supply in Rashakai, Dhabeji, Allama Iqbal and Bostan Special Economic Zones (SEZs) was in full swing.

The meeting was informed that the CPEC Authority has proposed a Plug and Play Model under which all the requirements of investors will be met through a single-window operation to ensure speedy construction of industries in the above mentioned SEZs.

At the same time, the Board of Investment (BOI) is working to soon launch a portal for providing investors with information related to construction of industries, approvals from various institutions and other ancillary information.

Further, a comprehensive system has been launched to review the progress of projects under CPEC and to expedite development work.

In addition, steps were being taken to increase investment in SEZs by identifying export industries.

In the agriculture sector, not only work on corporate farming was in full swing, but also agreements were being made to increase the sector’s exports.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to complete all work related to CPEC Phase-II within the stipulated time.

