Second Pak-Africa trade moot begins at Lagos

The second Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) begun at Lagos on Tuesday to cater for the Western part of Africa.

The conference is part of Ministry of Commerce’s Look Africa Policy.

As per a report by The Business Recorder, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, is leading the Pakistan delegation comprising businessmen and officials.

More than 113 leading Pakistani companies are participating in the exhibition from textiles, cosmetics, leather, food, pharmaceuticals, tractors, electrical appliances, fans, cable, steel, surgical, paint, chemicals, IT, sports etc.

Buyers from 15 countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Economic Community of West African States (ECWAS), including Nigeria, Niger, Senegal, Ghana, Togo, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Guinea have been invited to the moot.

It may be mentioned here that the first PATDC was held at Nairobi, Kenya, to cater for East African countries.