Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Second Pak-Africa trade moot begins at Lagos

Conference is part of Ministry of Commerce’s Look Africa Policy

By Monitoring Report

The second Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) begun at Lagos on Tuesday to cater for the Western part of Africa.

The conference is part of Ministry of Commerce’s Look Africa Policy.

As per a report by The Business Recorder, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, is leading the Pakistan delegation comprising businessmen and officials.

More than 113 leading Pakistani companies are participating in the exhibition from textiles, cosmetics, leather, food, pharmaceuticals, tractors, electrical appliances, fans, cable, steel, surgical, paint, chemicals, IT, sports etc.

Article continues after this advertisement

Buyers from 15 countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Economic Community of West African States (ECWAS), including Nigeria, Niger, Senegal, Ghana, Togo, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Guinea have been invited to the moot.

It may be mentioned here that the first PATDC was held at Nairobi, Kenya, to cater for East African countries.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTax breaks kick Pakistan’s electric car shift into higher gear
Next articleGovt taking steps on priority basis to enhance economic activity: PM
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan signs MoU with China for pest free export of onion

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China to ensure pest free export of onions for facilitating export of horticulture product,...
Read more
HEADLINES

CCP to resume inquiry in cooking oil, ghee sector

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) will resume its inquiry into the spike in prices of cooking oil and ghee in 2020 after...
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP amends rules to facilitate SMEs, startups

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced amendments in the Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020, to address the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bloodbath in PSX continues as 796 more points shed

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bloodbath for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding another 796.48...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Bloodbath in PSX continues as 796 more points shed

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bloodbath for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding another 796.48...
Sugar mills

PM inaugurates FBR’s track & trace system for sugar sector

KP govt, industrialists to make joint efforts to overcome environmental pollution

Rupee continues to gain ground against US dollar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.