Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Dollar soars to Rs176.65 in intraday trade, reaches new high

Greenback value against rupee stands where pound did few months ago

By Monitoring Report

The Pakistani currency plunged to an all-time low of Rs176.65 against the US dollar during intraday trading on Thursday.

In the interbank market, the local currency was available at Rs176.42 whereas in the open market, the greenback’s selling rate was recorded at Rs177.50 and buying rate at Rs177.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency was traded at Rs175.48 on Wednesday. The rupee had last dropped to a record low of Rs176.20 against the US currency on November 29.

The latest depreciation comes a day after the country reported its highest-ever monthly trade deficit of $5.1 billion during the month of November.

Article continues after this advertisement

Market analysts have attributed the record decline in the rupee’s value to the ever increasing import bill, widening trade deficit, dwindling forex reserves and the delay in arrival of funds worth $3 billion from Saudi Arabia under a support package which was expected to be received last week.

According to the central bank’s data, the rupee has maintained the downtrend for the past six months. It has lost 15.85 per cent or Rs24.15 to date, compared to the 22-month high of Rs152.27 recorded on May 14.

With a fresh decline of 0.53pc, the rupee has depreciated by 11.98pc or Rs18.88 since the start of the current fiscal year (FY22).

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFBR increases immovable property valuation rates
Next articleADB confirms Pakistan’s inclusion into energy transition mechanism
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PM to inaugurate long-delayed Juglot-Skardu road next week

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to inaugurate the strategically important Gilgit-Skardu Road next week. According to sources, the prime minister may visit Skardu...
Read more
HEADLINES

Local steel industry still unable to avail tax exemptions in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Although the government had announced tax exemptions for local suppliers of construction materials working on projects in Gwadar, the steel industry claims that...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR prepares mini-budget to raise tax on vehicles, mobile phones

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has prepared a mini-budget based on conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for resuming the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt gives the boot to finance secretary Yusuf Khan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday removed Yousaf Khan from the post of secretary Finance. According to a notification by the Establishment Division, Yusuf Khan,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt gives the boot to finance secretary Yusuf Khan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday removed Yousaf Khan from the post of secretary Finance. According to a notification by the Establishment Division, Yusuf Khan,...

ADB confirms Pakistan’s inclusion into energy transition mechanism

Dollar soars to Rs176.65 in intraday trade, reaches new high

FBR increases immovable property valuation rates

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.