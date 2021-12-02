President stresses digitisation of land for improvement in real estate sector

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that the digitisation of land records is essential for the country’s real estate sector to progress in a positive direction.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of the Pakistan International Property Exhibition and Convention (PIPEC) organised by the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry (PAEI).

Alvi said that economic activities in the country had not been much affected during the pandemic as Pakistan devised a wise economic model which was also adopted by various other countries.

Appreciating investors in the construction sector, he said that these people our valuable assets whereas construction exhibitions cover more than 60 sectors in Pakistan.

PAEI Chairman Khursheed Barlas said that the aim of the association is to promote the economy and tourism and to export ‘made in Pakistan’ products all over the world.