Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

No need to panic as trade deficit will shrink, Tarin reassures citizens

Finance advisor says economy on right path; escalation in imports, inflation due to external factors

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the PM on Finance Shaukat Tarin has claimed that the trade deficit will shrink and the national economy will further strengthen with an increase in exports and remittances.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday, Tarin said that the country is facing escalation  in import bill and inflationary pressure due to surge in prices of imported commodities. “The inflation and import bills are connected and have the same cause and that is international commodity prices,” the adviser said.

He said that inflationary pressure is due to rise in international prices of commodities which it is importing, citing that the prices of fuel, LNG, coal, steel and edible oil rose in the international market and have an impact on inflation in Pakistan.

Comparing the imports of October 2021 and November 2021, the adviser said that the import bill went up from $6.3 billion in October to $7.5 billion in November, showing around $1.2 billion difference.

Article continues after this advertisement

This difference, he said, was witnessed mainly due to import of four commodities, including raw materials, the imports of which grew by $252 million on a month-on-month basis while imports of petroleum products (oil, gas, coal) grew by $508 million, vaccine imports $400 million  and edible oil $134 million. He added that despite the fact the vaccines were totally funded by donors, it is reflected in the import bill.

He said all other countries are also affected by international commodity prices, adding that the import bill of neighbouring country India also doubled to $20 billion due to rise in international prices.

The adviser said that the imports into the country have increased more in terms of value and less in terms of volume. He said there is 72 percent increase in imports of petroleum products in terms of value and only 11 percent in terms of volume. Likewise, crude petroleum imports increased 86 percent in value and only 5 percent in quantity while palm oil and soybean increased 75 percent in value and only 5 percent in volume. Same was the case with pulses, which grew by 34 percent in value and only 5 percent in quantity.

The adviser said that the situation will not last long and expressed the hope that this disequilibrium would end soon and commodity prices would come down in the international market and consequently have an impact on commodity prices in Pakistan.

On the other hand, he said that fundamentals of the economy are on strong footing as revenues have witnessed 36 percent growth, including 32 percent increase in income tax, which shows the growth is all across the board. Likewise, electricity consumption increased along with growth in agricultural production, he said, adding as long as the economy is growing, there is no need to worry.

He said the agriculture products, including sugarcane, have witnessed enhanced production in the country. The adviser informed that prices of petroleum products are pushing back at the international market and the price of edible oil is also expected to come down next month.

Tarin said the government is fully cognisant of the problems being faced by the lower and lower-middle income groups due to price hike. He said the government is taking measures to provide relief to the lower-class through Ehsaas Ration Programme and Kamyab Pakistan Programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Razak Dawood said that national exports are increasing both in quantity and value. He said that record exports of $2.9 billion were registered during the last month, adding that exports will touch the $3 billion mark this month.

Dawood said that the country’s exports are witnessing record increase and the reason for which is growth in raw material imports. He said that the country’s imports including cotton, yarn and home appliances increased both in quality and value to achieve the annual target of exports.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOCAC requests DG Oil to resolve furnace oil overload issue at refineries
Next articleFTO violates its mandate by seeking license for oil firm
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PM orders shifting industrial units out of cities, promotion of EVs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the federal and provincial governments to shift industrial units away from cities and promoting the electric vehicles...
Read more
HEADLINES

FTO violates its mandate by seeking license for oil firm

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has apparently lost its mandate by asking Secretary Petroleum for the issuance of a license to a private...
Read more
HEADLINES

OCAC requests DG Oil to resolve furnace oil overload issue at refineries

ISLAMABAD: Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are allegedly under-maintaining stocks of High Sulphur Furnace Oil (HSFO) and Low Sulphur Furnace Oil (LSFO), with reportedly all...
Read more
HEADLINES

Audit finds massive irregularities in PSQCA finance dept

ISLAMABAD: With the Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), an attached department of Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), under criticism for corruption...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Audit finds massive irregularities in PSQCA finance dept

ISLAMABAD: With the Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), an attached department of Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), under criticism for corruption...

PSX closes flat in volatile session

FTO orders special audit of steel sector cases

Global food prices are at their highest in a decade: UN

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.