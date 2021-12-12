Customs Intelligence recovers smuggled clothes worth Rs20m

ISLAMABAD: The intelligence team of Karachi Customs Enforcement has recovered smuggled clothes worth Rs20 million.

In this regard, a handout issued by FBR states warehouses located at Lucknow Aram Bagh market and Karachi Al-Jadeed Market Saddar had been under surveillance by the Customs Intelligence unit after which it was discovered that a huge quantity of foreign origin smuggled clothes worth Rs20 million was dumped in the markets.

The team, constituted under the supervision of Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) Collectorate of Customs Enforcement deputy collector, carried out a joint operation at the identified places along with the Sindh Police and Rangers.

As soon as the raiding team reached the target location, a violent mob of more than a hundred people attacked the raiding party and official vehicles with sticks and stones, causing damage to the government vehicles.

A few gun shots were also fired by the miscreants. However, the crowd was dispersed after the police resorted to aerial firing. No one was injured during the operation except two Customs sepoys who sustained minor injuries due to being hit with stones and sticks.

The ASO team succeeded in recovering a sizable quantity of smuggled cloth worth more than Rs20 million from the said warehouses and shift it to the ASO headquarters for detailed examination.

An FIR has been registered against the miscreants in the Aram Bagh police station as well as in the Customs Court.

The FBR said that the culprits will be arrested and more information about the smuggled goods will be collected from the accused during investigations.

Meanwhile, Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin commended the raiding party for the successful operation against smugglers and appreciated FBR in its drive against tax evasion.

Likewise, FBR Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed while lauding the raiding team, announced cash awards and recognition certificates for them. He reaffirmed that FBR was following a zero tolerance policy against smuggling and these operations will continue across the country.