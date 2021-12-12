Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Customs Intelligence recovers smuggled clothes worth Rs20m

Raiding team attacked by over a hundred miscreants

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The intelligence team of Karachi Customs Enforcement has recovered smuggled clothes worth Rs20 million.

In this regard, a handout issued by FBR states warehouses located at Lucknow Aram Bagh market and Karachi Al-Jadeed Market Saddar had been under surveillance by the Customs Intelligence unit after which it was discovered that a huge quantity of foreign origin smuggled clothes worth Rs20 million was dumped in the markets. 

The team, constituted under the supervision of Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) Collectorate of Customs Enforcement deputy collector, carried out a joint operation at the identified places along with the Sindh Police and Rangers.

As soon as the raiding team reached the target location, a violent mob of more than a hundred people attacked the raiding party and official vehicles with sticks and stones, causing damage to the government vehicles.

Article continues after this advertisement

A few gun shots were also fired by the miscreants. However, the crowd was dispersed after the police resorted to aerial firing. No one was injured during the operation except two Customs sepoys who sustained minor injuries due to being hit with stones and sticks.

The ASO team succeeded in recovering a sizable quantity of smuggled cloth worth more than Rs20 million from the said warehouses and shift it to the ASO headquarters for detailed examination. 

An FIR has been registered against the miscreants in the Aram Bagh police station as well as in the Customs Court.

The FBR said that the culprits will be arrested and more information about the smuggled goods will be collected from the accused during investigations.

Meanwhile, Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin commended the raiding party for the successful operation against smugglers and appreciated FBR in its drive against tax evasion.

Likewise, FBR Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed while lauding the raiding team, announced cash awards and recognition certificates for them. He reaffirmed that FBR was following a zero tolerance policy against smuggling and these operations will continue across the country.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSecretary Petroleum shown the door
Next articleImran orders ‘strong action’ against illegal fishing in Gwadar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR likely to shower tax benefits on SPVs 

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to the disseminated perception of withdrawing Rs348 billion tax exemptions, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is likely to extend income tax...
Read more
HEADLINES

South Korea, Pakistan ink MoU for external debt rescheduling

ISLAMABAD: Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Mian Asad Hayaud Din and the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Suh Sangpyo have signed...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imran orders ‘strong action’ against illegal fishing in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Following a month of protests, the prime minister on Sunday ordered “strong” steps against illegal fishing off the coast of Gwadar, a key route...
Read more
HEADLINES

Secretary Petroleum shown the door

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday handed Secretary Power Division Ali Raza Bhutta the charge of the office of secretary Petroleum Division for a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Secretary Petroleum shown the door

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday handed Secretary Power Division Ali Raza Bhutta the charge of the office of secretary Petroleum Division for a...

ECC orders consultation with stakeholders before submitting SMEs policy to Cabinet

Tarin invites IFC to increase investment in Pakistan

ADB-Pakistan

ADB approves $300m to strengthen Pakistan’s energy sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.