Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Secretary Petroleum shown the door

Energy minister blames Dr Arshad Mehmood for issues including LNG imports, gas crisis, and row between refiners and IPPs

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday handed Secretary Power Division Ali Raza Bhutta the charge of the office of secretary Petroleum Division for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent as it transferred Dr Arshad Mahmood.

According to a notification issued by the Estab­lishment Division, “Dr Arshad Meh­mood, BS-22 officer of Pakistan Adminis­trative Service (PAS), presently posted as secretary Petroleum Division, is transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further orders”.

According to sources, Dr Mahmood’s transfer was finalised after a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, held to discuss various issues of the energy sector here on Friday.  

They said that Hammad Azhar had held the secretary Petroleum responsible for all of the energy sector’s issues, including the import of expansive Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), the prevailing gas crisis and the overload of furnace oil at refineries.                                                                                                         

Article continues after this advertisement

It is pertinent to mention that Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are allegedly under-maintaining stocks of High Sulphur Furnace Oil (HSFO) and Low Sulphur Furnace Oil (LSFO), with reportedly all storages of power plants empty or having a backup of only 2 to 3 days at the moment, following which the Oil Company Advisory Council (OCAC) had requested the the Director General (Oil) to resolve the matter.

On the other hand, state-owned gas utilities-Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) & Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) have suspended gas supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan and Sindh for an indefinite period.

SSGCL has also halted gas supply to all non-export industries including their captive power plants across Sindh and Balochistan till further orders.

 

                                                                                                 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleECC orders consultation with stakeholders before submitting SMEs policy to Cabinet
Next articleCustoms Intelligence recovers smuggled clothes worth Rs20m
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR likely to shower tax benefits on SPVs 

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to the disseminated perception of withdrawing Rs348 billion tax exemptions, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is likely to extend income tax...
Read more
HEADLINES

South Korea, Pakistan ink MoU for external debt rescheduling

ISLAMABAD: Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Mian Asad Hayaud Din and the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Suh Sangpyo have signed...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imran orders ‘strong action’ against illegal fishing in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Following a month of protests, the prime minister on Sunday ordered “strong” steps against illegal fishing off the coast of Gwadar, a key route...
Read more
HEADLINES

Customs Intelligence recovers smuggled clothes worth Rs20m

ISLAMABAD: The intelligence team of Karachi Customs Enforcement has recovered smuggled clothes worth Rs20 million. In this regard, a handout issued by FBR states warehouses...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Secretary Petroleum shown the door

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday handed Secretary Power Division Ali Raza Bhutta the charge of the office of secretary Petroleum Division for a...

ECC orders consultation with stakeholders before submitting SMEs policy to Cabinet

Tarin invites IFC to increase investment in Pakistan

ADB-Pakistan

ADB approves $300m to strengthen Pakistan’s energy sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.