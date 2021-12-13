Sign inSubscribe
Football exports cross $50m in July-Oct period: Dawood

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Exports of footballs during July to October FY22 grew by 17 per cent, according to Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

In a tweet on Monday, the advisor said that exports of football during the period under review grew by 17pc to $50.148 million as compared to $42.780 million in the same period last year.

He added that overall, the exports of sports goods during July-Oct had increased by 21pc to $105.120 million compared to $87.07 million in the same period of FY21.

News Desk

