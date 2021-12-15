Brent oil may fall to $70.25; fierce bear market looms

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may fall to $70.25 per barrel, as suggested by a confirmed double-top.

The neckline of the pattern is around $73.60. The support at $72.69 triggered a pullback towards this line. A rise above $73.60 could temporarily make this pattern invalid.

Strategically, the target of $70.25 will be confirmed when oil breaks $72.69. The rise from Dec. 2 low of $65.72 consists of five waves, which look corrective in nature.

They will be reconsidered as impulsive waves if oil could rise above $75.20. This wave mode would suggest an extension of the uptrend towards $83.

On the daily chart, oil fell below a pivotal level of $73.50. It is expected to drop more towards $54.62, as pointed by the lower channel. A realistic target will be $70.75.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.