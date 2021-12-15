Sign inSubscribe
Brent oil may fall to $70.25; fierce bear market looms

By Agencies

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may fall to $70.25 per barrel, as suggested by a confirmed double-top.

The neckline of the pattern is around $73.60. The support at $72.69 triggered a pullback towards this line. A rise above $73.60 could temporarily make this pattern invalid.

Strategically, the target of $70.25 will be confirmed when oil breaks $72.69. The rise from Dec. 2 low of $65.72 consists of five waves, which look corrective in nature.

They will be reconsidered as impulsive waves if oil could rise above $75.20. This wave mode would suggest an extension of the uptrend towards $83.

On the daily chart, oil fell below a pivotal level of $73.50. It is expected to drop more towards $54.62, as pointed by the lower channel. A realistic target will be $70.75.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Agencies

Brent oil may fall to $70.25; fierce bear market looms

