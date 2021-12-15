Rupee closes in on 178 mark against US dollar

The rupee on Wednesday set another fresh low of 177.98 against the US dollar, closing in on the 178 mark.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the dollar opened at Rs177.88 in the interbank market and closed at Rs177.98, shedding 10 paisas or -0.06 per cent. Within the open market, the rupee was traded at 180/181 per dollar.

Earlier on Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 177.88 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

This is the eighth all-time low of Pakistani rupee against the greenback during the current month.

The dollar hit then highest ever levels of Rs177.89 on December 13, Rs177.71 on December 10, Rs177.61 on December 9, Rs177.43 on December 8, Rs176.79 on December 7, Rs176.77 on December 3 and Rs176.42 on December 02.

The rupee’s depreciation during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) has been Rs20.56 and Rs17.83 in the current year 2021.