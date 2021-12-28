Sign inSubscribe
Sports goods’ export surges 24.5pc in 5MFY22

Exports of sports good register 39.5pc YoY, 8.41pc MoM growth

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The exports of sports goods witnessed an increase of 24.48 per cent to $134.803 million during the first five months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the exports worth $108.296 million during the corresponding period of last year.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of footballs increased by 19.34pc, surging from $53.354 million during the July-November period last year to $63.671 million during the same period of the current year.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods increased by 46.75pc from $26.886 million in 5MFY21 to $39.456 million during 5MFY22.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, exports of sports goods during November 2021 were recorded at $29.604 million against the exports of $21.226 million in November 2020, witnessing an increase of 39.47pc.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, these exports increased by 8.41pc during November 2021, as compared to the exports of $27.307 million in October 2021, the PBS data revealed.

APP

