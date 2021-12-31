Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Palm oil logs third consecutive year of gains

By Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Palm oil futures closed higher on Friday and clocked a third straight annual gain, with tight production and robust demand expected to keep prices firm next year.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 22 ringgit, or 0.47%, at 4,705 ringgit ($1,129.92) a tonne.

Palm jumped 30.7% in 2021 as a pandemic-fuelled labour shortage hammered output in the world’s second-largest producer, while demand picked up after countries eased lockdowns. Prices averaged around 4,149.57 ringgit ($996.53) this year.

“2021 has been a year of supply shortages and weather disruptions. Demand returned, but supply struggled to keep up,” Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics, said.

Article continues after this advertisement

“High prices fuelled inflationary pressure in major importing countries, warranting trade policy changes,” Varqa added.

Global demand for commodities is expected to remain robust in 2022 and underpin prices as the world economy continues to recover, although similar price jumps are unlikely, analysts and traders say.

Palm prices are expected to stay strong in 2022 as production will remain constrained due to soaring fertiliser costs and long-standing labour shortages, the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries said on Thursday.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December fell 5.3% to 1,581,110 tonnes, from the 1,668,648 tonnes shipped during November, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.8%, while its palm oil contract gained 1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retest a support at 4,314 ringgit per tonne next quarter, as its correction from the October high of 5,220 ringgit looks incomplete, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTesla to recall nearly 200,000 cars in China over collision risk
Next articleBrent oil to be bound in $66.22-$86.70 range in Q1
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Turkey’s lira weakens for fifth day on monetary policy worries

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira weakened for a fifth consecutive day on Friday, further eroding the big gains it made a week earlier as investors...
Read more
World Business News

Brent oil to be bound in $66.22-$86.70 range in Q1

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may be bound within a range of $66.22-$86.70 per barrel next quarter, due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from...
Read more
World Business News

Tesla to recall nearly 200,000 cars in China over collision risk

BEIJING: Tesla is recalling almost 200,000 vehicles in China over problems with the trunk and front hood that raise the risk of collisions, a...
Read more
World Business News

Turkish lira weakens, further eroding last week’s gains

ANKARA: Turkey's lira weakened as much as 2% on Tuesday, extending sharp losses seen a day earlier and eroding massive gains made last week,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Turkey’s lira weakens for fifth day on monetary policy worries

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira weakened for a fifth consecutive day on Friday, further eroding the big gains it made a week earlier as investors...

Banks to remain closed for public dealings on Jan 3

Brent oil to be bound in $66.22-$86.70 range in Q1

Palm oil logs third consecutive year of gains

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.