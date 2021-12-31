Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SPI inflation dips 0.5pc on weekly basis

Yearly inflation increased by 21.92pc for lowest income group, 20.05pc for highest income group

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation dipped 0.50 percent after going up for two weeks in a row.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the SPI-based weekly inflation for the week ended on December 30, 2021, for the combined consumption group witnessed o.50 percent decrease, while it went 20.05 per cent up on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

On a yearly basis, analysis of SPI change across different income segments showed that SPI increased across all quantiles ranging between 18.05pc and 21.92pc. Yearly inflation for the lowest income group increased by 21.92pc while the highest income group recorded an increase of 20.05pc.

According to the PBS, the combined index was at 167.98 on December 30, 2021 as compared to 168.83 on December 23, 2021 while the index was recorded at 139.92 a year ago on December 31, 2020.

Article continues after this advertisement

According to the PBS data, the YoY trend depicts an overall increase of 20.05pc.

The weekly SPI percentage change by income groups showed that SPI across all quantiles decreased ranging between -0.40pc and -0.80pc. The lowest income group witnessed a weekly decrease of -0.80pc while the highest income group witnessed a weekly decrease of 0.40pc.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePSX gains 179 points for fourth day to close year on positive note
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PSX gains 179 points for fourth day to close year on positive note

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained bullish for the fourth day in a row, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 179.87 points (+0.4...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sugar prices may witness hike, millers say

LAHORE: The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has indicated the possibility of a further increase in sugar prices with millers citing ineffective action against...
Read more
HEADLINES

Banks to remain closed for public dealings on Jan 3

All banks in Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on January 3 as the day will be observed as a bank holiday, according...
Read more
HEADLINES

Digital payments account for over 50pc of sales on Daraz: CEO Bjarke

eCommerce marketplace Daraz CEO Bjarke Mikkelsen has said that digital payments account for over 50 per cent of sales on Daraz and that the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Banks to remain closed for public dealings on Jan 3

All banks in Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on January 3 as the day will be observed as a bank holiday, according...

Brent oil to be bound in $66.22-$86.70 range in Q1

Palm oil logs third consecutive year of gains

Tesla to recall nearly 200,000 cars in China over collision risk

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.