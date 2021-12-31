SPI inflation dips 0.5pc on weekly basis

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation dipped 0.50 percent after going up for two weeks in a row.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the SPI-based weekly inflation for the week ended on December 30, 2021, for the combined consumption group witnessed o.50 percent decrease, while it went 20.05 per cent up on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

On a yearly basis, analysis of SPI change across different income segments showed that SPI increased across all quantiles ranging between 18.05pc and 21.92pc. Yearly inflation for the lowest income group increased by 21.92pc while the highest income group recorded an increase of 20.05pc.

According to the PBS, the combined index was at 167.98 on December 30, 2021 as compared to 168.83 on December 23, 2021 while the index was recorded at 139.92 a year ago on December 31, 2020.

Article continues after this advertisement

According to the PBS data, the YoY trend depicts an overall increase of 20.05pc.

The weekly SPI percentage change by income groups showed that SPI across all quantiles decreased ranging between -0.40pc and -0.80pc. The lowest income group witnessed a weekly decrease of -0.80pc while the highest income group witnessed a weekly decrease of 0.40pc.