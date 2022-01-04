Govt to place finance supplementary bill before Senate Standing Committee today

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the government will place the Finance Supplementary Bill 2021 before the Senate Standing Committee for non-binding recommendations on Tuesday.

After launching the parliamentarian tax directory in an informal discussion with media persons on Monday, the finance minister informed that there will be no issue even if the money bill is passed with a slight delay.

“We have asked IMF to schedule a meeting on January 12, and they have agreed to convene a meeting; however, it may take 3 to 4 days more beyond the important date of January 12, when IMF board is going to approve the 1 billion US dollar tranche,” he said, adding that the lender has no issue if the bills are approved with a delay of two to four days.

On Sunday, the Finance Ministry had termed the news report “Government in no hurry to pass mini-budget before IMF meeting” misleading.

Article continues after this advertisement

It is pertinent to note that the president has summoned the session of the Senate on Tuesday.

Earlier on December 29, proceedings of the upper house had been prorogued, just a day before the two bills were laid before the National Assembly.

Separately, while speaking at a local news channel on Monday, the finance minister said that the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) pressure had influenced many of the government’s decisions.

Terming the geo-political situation of the region as a reason for the Fund being assertive, Tarin said that talks with the lender aiming to restore the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) were not a piece of cake after the US pullout of Afghanistan, adding that the withdrawal of the former finance team’s from the government’s commitments made in March 2021 was another reason.

The finance minister expressed hope that the bill will sail through easily and be enacted by parliament within the given time frame as committed to the IMF, adding that the Fund can be informed that the process has been started once the NA approves both the bills.