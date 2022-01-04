NEPRA approves hike in electricity tariff for KE consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved an increase of Rs1.075 per unit in the electricity price for consumers of K-Electric (KE) on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) of October 2021.

The hike will be applicable to all consumer categories except lifeline consumers.

The increase will add an additional burden of Rs1,910 million on Karachiites who will pay the amount in the bills of January 2022.

NEPRA had earlier conducted a hearing in the matter of FCAs of K-Electric for the month of October 2021. The hearing was attended by CFO K-Electric along-with its financial and technical team. Representatives from the media and general public also attended the hearing.

Is is pertinent to mention here that KE has also requested an increase Rs0.32 for FCA of November 2021 and of Rs5.18 for quarterly adjustment (July to September 2021) whereas the NEPRA has reserved its judgment which will be issued after scrutiny of records and verification of facts and figures.