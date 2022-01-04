Sign inSubscribe
PakWheels Karachi Auto Show ends on high note

By press release

After Islamabad, the PakWheels Karachi Auto Show has been concluded successfully. Like previous years, thousands of people and car enthusiasts attended the event. The masses showed immense interest in the cars at the show. Over 800 cars were registered for the event, while 350 were approved. Meanwhile over 250 bikes attended the show, making it a huge success as all ways.

There were a number of famous cars. Some of the most notable included:

  1. Ferrari 599 GTB
  2. Nissan GTR R35
  3. Drift Build Nissan 350Z
  4. Buick Riviera
  5. Maserati Quattroporte
  6. Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Carbon edition
  7. Porsche 911 Carrera S
  8. Porsche 718 Cayman
  9. Mercedes C63 AMG
  10. Ford Raptor F150
  11. Trans Am
  12. Dodge Challenger
  13. R33 GTR
  14. Mercedes E63 AMG

Furthermore, there were vintage and old cars at the event. Meanwhile, there were project cars ranging from Modified CivicCorollas to very unique Exo Skelton cars with fully customized tube chassis and engine swaps. And there were Superbikes & Heavy Bikes too.

The event was attended by the likes of Syed Ghazanfar Agha, Liaqat Malik, Adeel, Sameer Sohail, Mubashir, Amer Magsi, Abul Samad, Mohsin Ikram and Nadeem Khan. Moreover, there were major auto groups at the show, including:

1.Racers Edge

  1. Sanden Motorsports
  2. Tweak Motorsports
  3. Electro Motorsports
  4. NUST FERN
  5. Karachi Street Racers
  6. PBAC Bikers
  7. Mazher Shah
  8. Xtreme Motorsports
  9. Vintage Revival
  10. The Harley District
  11. Torque Garage

Thank You PakWheelers!

The show was undoubtedly a success as a very large number of people attended the event at Port Grand. The people thronged the event at the end of the day. And we at PakWheels thank you guys for making the event a success because without you, nothing would’ve been possible so Thank You again.

We hope to continue these events for you guys and after Karachi and Islamabad, we will meet you in other cities. Keep supporting us Kyu K Gari Ki Deals, Only on PakWheels.

 

 

press release

