Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Turkish lira weakens as inflation soars to highest in Erdogan era

Erdogan blames inflation on global commodity prices, weaker lira

By Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey’s lira weakened 1.4 per cent on Tuesday as investors weighed the consequences of a surge in the country’s inflation rate to its highest in 19 years following the implementation of an unorthodox rate-cutting policy.

The lira stood at 13.15 to the dollar, as of 0500 GMT, weakening from a close of 12.96 on Monday. The lira hit a record low 18.4 two weeks ago before rebounding following the government’s steps to support the unit.

Last year, the lira weakened 44pc, making it by far the worst performer in emerging markets and marking its worst year since President Tayyip Erdogan came to power nearly two decades ago.

Data on Monday showed consumer prices surged 36.08pc year-on-year in December, higher than a poll forecast of 30.6pc, driven by an increase in annual transportation prices, food and drinks.

Article continues after this advertisement

Speaking after a cabinet meeting on Monday, Erdogan said he was saddened by the inflation data and that his government was determined to lower it to single digits, blaming the climb on global commodity prices and a weaker lira.

Since September the central bank has cut its policy rate by 500 basis points to 14pc as Erdogan pushes a “new economic programme” focused on credit and exports.

To curb the lira weakness, Erdogan unveiled a scheme two weeks ago in which the state protects converted local deposits from losses versus hard currencies. He said on Monday that 78 billion lira ($6 billion) had been deposited in such accounts.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan firms ink dozens of deals in Dubai expo
Next articlePakWheels Karachi Auto Show ends on high note
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

Apple becomes first company to hit $3tr market value, then slips

NEW YORK: Apple Inc on Monday become the first company to hit a $3 trillion stock market value, before ending the day a hair...
Read more
World Business News

Telecom giants reject calls to halt 5G rollout

WASHINGTON: AT&T and Verizon Communications have rejected calls by the US aviation authority to delay the introduction of 5G networks amid concerns they could...
Read more
World Business News

World markets begin 2022 on a high note

PARIS: Stock markets rose Monday in the first trading day of 2022 following stellar performances last year, as investors keep an eye on the...
Read more
World Business News

OPEC+ expected to stick with planned Feb output increase, sources say

LONDON/MOSCOW: OPEC+ is expected to stick to its plans for a February output increase when it meets on Tuesday, predicting a mild and short-lived...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt to place finance supplementary bill before Senate Standing Committee today

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the government will place the Finance Supplementary Bill 2021 before the Senate Standing Committee for non-binding recommendations...

Gardezi welcomes 21pc increase cotton yield in Punjab

SBP launches licensing, regulatory framework for digital banks

Committee to probe financial mismanagement, illegal appointments at PSQCA

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.