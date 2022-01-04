Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan firms ink dozens of deals in Dubai expo

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The public and private sector companies of Pakistan have signed dozens of investment agreements since the beginning of Expo 2020 in Dubai in October 2021, revealed Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Afzaal Mahmood.

In an interview on Monday, the envoy said that memoranda of understanding (MOUs) had been signed in the fields of infrastructure, housing, water management, waste management and trade in goods and services.

“At Pakistan’s pavilion, there is a dedicated space where investors are informed about investment opportunities in Pakistan,” he said. “Each month, a new Pakistani province or region is in the spotlight whose relevant exhibits are showcased to promote trade and investment in that area.”

The federal and provincial governments of Pakistan are offering avenues of investment to foreigners in various sectors including infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, housing and tourism.

The envoy pointed out that the embassy and Consulate General of Pakistan were reaching out to the local business community to raise awareness of investment opportunities in the country.

APP

