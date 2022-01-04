FBR increases sales tax rate on POL products

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday notified that sales tax rates on petroleum products have been raised.

According to the notification, the tax department has increased sales tax on petrol from 1.63 per cent to 4.77pc while the same on high-speed diesel increased from 7.37pc to 9.08pc.

Similarly, sales tax on kerosene oil and light diesel was also jacked from from 8.19pc to 8.30pc and 2.70pc from 0.46pc, respectively.

It may be recalled that the federal government had increased the prices of petrol, diesel and other products up to Rs4.15 per litre on December 31, 2021.

The new price of petrol was fixed at Rs144.82 per litre after increasing it from Rs140.82 per litre, HSD from Rs137.62 to Rs141.62, Kerosine oil from Rs109.53 to Rs113.53 and light diesel oil from Rs107.06 to Rs111.06.