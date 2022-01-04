Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PSX rallies for sixth session as foreign investment returns

KSE-100 Index gained 503.95 points to close at 45,390.84 points

By TLTP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained in tight grip of bulls for the sixth straight session on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 503.95 points (+1.12 percent) to close at 45,390.84 points.

The market opened on a positive note and remained positive throughout the session. The benchmark index crossed the 45,000 psychological mark at the opening and later consolidated gains. One of the main reasons behind this bullishness is return of foreign investment, as foreign investors remained net buyers of $5.41 million worth of shares. The foreign buying remained $11.78 million and gross selling remained $6.37 million.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 519.19 points, showing an intraday high of 45,406.08 points and a low of 44,886.89 points, the last day closing point.

A total of 380 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 267 closed up, shares of 89 closed down while shares of 24 companies remained unchanged. Out of 95 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 78 closed up, 13 closed down and four remained unchanged.

Article continues after this advertisement

The overall market volumes increased by 180.82 million to 375.99 million shares. Total volumes traded for the KSE-100 Index increased by 42.56 million to 134.27 million shares. The number of total trades increased by 60,504 to 153,991, while the value traded decreased by Rs6.26 billion to Rs12.78 billion. Overall market capitalisation increased by Rs87.78 billion.

The major sectors taking the index towards north were technology & communication with 112 points, cement with 72 points, oil & gas exploration companies with 59 points, power generation & distribution with 42 points, and pharmaceuticals with 36 points. The most points added to the index were by TRG which contributed 57 points followed by SYS with 40 points, LUCK with 33 points, HUBC with 31 points, and UNITY with 24 points.

The major sectors taking the index toward south were fertilizer with 2 points and real estate investment trust with one point. The most points taken off the index were by ENGRO which stripped the index of 8 points followed by KTML with 6 points, UBL with 6 points, ILP with 5 points and BAFL with 4 points.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFBR increases sales tax rate on POL products
Next articleGCC secretary visit may enhance trade ties, cooperation
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Deadline for corporate sector to switch to digital payments extended again

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday set a new deadline for the corporate sector to switch over to digital payments, extending...
Read more
HEADLINES

GCC secretary visit may enhance trade ties, cooperation

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf, will arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday and is expected to meet Federal Minister for...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR increases sales tax rate on POL products

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday notified that sales tax rates on petroleum products have been raised. According to the notification, the...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA approves hike in electricity tariff for KE consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved an increase of Rs1.075 per unit in the electricity price for consumers of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Power sector
HEADLINES

NEPRA approves hike in electricity tariff for KE consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved an increase of Rs1.075 per unit in the electricity price for consumers of...

PakWheels Karachi Auto Show ends on high note

Turkish lira weakens as inflation soars to highest in Erdogan era

Pakistan firms ink dozens of deals in Dubai expo

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.