Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PSX snaps seven-session winning streak with 325 points fall

KSE-100 Index shed 325.59 points to close at 45,082.3 points

By TLTP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bearish on Thursday after seven consecutive positive sessions, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 325.59 points (-0.72 percent) to close at 45,082.3 points.

The market opened on a negative note and remained bearish throughout the session. The market followed the trend of global markets, which turned bearish after the minutes of the December 14-15 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, released on Wednesday, said that most participants judged conditions for a rate hike could be met soon if the recent pace of labour market improvements continued.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 386.57 points, showing an intraday low of 45,021.32 points and a high of 45,407.89 points, the last day closing point.

A total of 370 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 90 closed up, shares of 263 closed down while shares of 17 companies remained unchanged. Out of 95 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 20 closed up, 74 closed down and one remained unchanged.

Article continues after this advertisement

The overall market volumes decreased by 86.77 million to 345.30 million shares. Total volumes traded for the KSE-100 Index increased by 36.28 million to 133.04 million shares. The number of total trades decreased by 12,693 to 125,826, while the value traded increased by Rs2.95 billion to Rs13.24 billion. Overall market capitalisation decreased by Rs60.11 billion.

Among scrips, WTL topped the volumes with 65.11 million shares, followed by TRG (54.82 million) and UNITYR3 (30.2 million). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes included WTL, TRG, UNITYR3, TELE, and YOUW, which formed over 51 percent of total volumes.

The major sectors taking the index toward south were technology & communication with 116 points, cement with 78 points, oil & gas marketing companies with 27 points, food & personal care products with 23 points and commercial banks with 22 points. The most points taken off the index were by TRG which stripped the index of 104 points followed by PSO with 22 points, HBL with 16 points, LUCK with 15 points and OGDC with 15 points.

The major sectors taking the index towards north were power generation & distribution with 54 points, investment banks/ investment companies/ securities companies with 8 points, fertilizer with 8 points, and textile weaving and close-end mutual funds with one point each. The most points added to the index were by HUBC which contributed 56 points followed by POL with 19 points, DAWH with 17 points, EFERT with 16 points and UBL with 10 points.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleExports of services rise by 22.94pc in 5MFY22
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Exports of services rise by 22.94pc in 5MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The exports of services from the country witnessed an increase of 22.94 per cent, clocking in at $2720.94 million during the first five...
Read more
HEADLINES

Trade deficit widens 106pc in July-Dec

Pakistan’s trade deficit year-on-year widened by a sharp 106.4 per cent to $25.478 billion which was driven largely by a nearly triple increase in...
Read more
HEADLINES

China to deliver 50,000 tonnes urea on February 10

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said that the first cargo ship carrying urea will reach Pakistan on February 10 from China whereas the government...
Read more
HEADLINES

Forex reserves fall $169m to wind up at $17.69bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $169 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $17.69 billion, according...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Trade deficit widens 106pc in July-Dec

Pakistan’s trade deficit year-on-year widened by a sharp 106.4 per cent to $25.478 billion which was driven largely by a nearly triple increase in...

China to deliver 50,000 tonnes urea on February 10

Turkish central bank’s net FX reserves drop again to lowest since 2002

Forex reserves fall $169m to wind up at $17.69bn

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.