HEADLINES

Exports of services rise by 22.94pc in 5MFY22

Import of services rose by 34.27pc during period under review

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The exports of services from the country witnessed an increase of 22.94 per cent, clocking in at $2720.94 million during the first five months of current financial year (5MFY22) as compared to the export of services that totaled $2213.16 million in the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

However, during the July-November period, the import of services rose by 34.27pc by growing to $4044.42 million from $3012.18 million in the corresponding period of FY21.

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, the exports of services during the month of November 2021 grew by 15.41pc to $582.93 million against the exports of $505.12 million during November 2020.

Similarly, imports also grew by 50.19pc from $554.03 million in November 2020 to $832.09 million in November 2021, the data revealed.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, the exports of services increased by 6.40pc when compared to the exports of $547.88 million in October 2021.

On the other hand, imports of the same decreased by 3.48pc when compared to the imports of $862.09 million in October 2021, the data revealed.

 

APP

