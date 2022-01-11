Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt allocates Rs33bn in subsidies for laptops, computers, solar panels

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday while briefing the media regarding the Finance Supplementary Bill 2021, said that the federal government has decided to allocate Rs33 billion in subsidies for computers, laptops and solar panels.

The media briefing was attended by the finance minister Shaukat Tarin along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir.

The finance minister also said that the government will not impose taxes on eatables including bakery items and infant milk.

He explained that the government has withdrawn Rs343 billion tax exemptions against Rs700 billion demanded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He further said that the basic purpose of the Finance Supplementary Bill 2021 is to document the economy instead of increasing revenue generation, adding that the government would refund Rs280 billion out of Rs343 billion in withdrawn tax exemptions.

Article continues after this advertisement

He also informed that the government has taxed luxury items worth Rs71 billion whereas no taxes were levied on fertilizers, pesticides, tractors, and eatables.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePARCO reduces furnace oil rate to Rs83,000 per tonne after IPPs refuse buying
Next articleTerritorial dispute over Diamer-Bhasha dam resolved between KP and GB tribes
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

ECC to consider technical supplementary grant for helicopter maintenance

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) scheduled to be held on Wednesday is set to consider five agenda items...
Read more
HEADLINES

Territorial dispute over Diamer-Bhasha dam resolved between KP and GB tribes

The government on Tuesday formally announced that the long-standing dispute over the multi-billion-dollar Diamer-Bhasha dam land site between two major tribes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
Read more
HEADLINES

PARCO reduces furnace oil rate to Rs83,000 per tonne after IPPs refuse buying

The Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) has offered to supply furnace oil to power plants at a price of Rs83,000 per metric tonne (MT), reducing...
Read more
HEADLINES

PRA vows to bring foreign companies, service providers under tax net

LAHORE: Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Chairman Zain Ul Abidin Sahi on Tuesday said that local and foreign companies such as Google and Netflix which...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PRA vows to bring foreign companies, service providers under tax net

LAHORE: Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Chairman Zain Ul Abidin Sahi on Tuesday said that local and foreign companies such as Google and Netflix which...

SCCI censures govt over constraining economic policies

Zia Chishti out as TRG Pakistan elects new board

NITL denies launching govt’s Rs1bn venture capital fund for startups 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.