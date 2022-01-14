Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil dips as investors eye US crude release, China demand concerns

By Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil futures eased for a second session on Friday on expectations that Washington may soon act to cool prices that remain above $80 per barrel, while movement curbs in China to rein in a COVID-19 outbreak weighed on fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell 6 cents to $84.41 a barrel at 0427 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $81.91 a barrel.

China, the world’s second-biggest oil consumer, has suspended some international flights and stepped up efforts to rein in a virus outbreak at Tianjin while the highly transmissible Omicron variant has spread to the northeastern city of Dalian.

Many cities, including Beijing, have also urged people to stay put during the Lunar New Year holiday, which could cool demand for transport fuel during a peak travel season.

Article continues after this advertisement

The world’s top oil importer also posted in 2021 its first annual decline in crude oil shipments in two decades as Beijing clamped down on the refining sector and drew down massive inventories, although traders expect imports to recover this year.

“Market is a bit toppish,” said Avtar Sandu, a commodities manager at Phillip Futures in Singapore, adding that reports on the COVID-19 situation in China and the sale of strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) in the United States were a concern.

The US Energy Department said on Thursday it had sold 18 million barrels of strategic crude oil reserves to six companies, including Exxon Mobil and a unit of refiner Valero Energy Corp.

Nevertheless, Brent and WTI prices are set to climb for a fourth week in a row, supported by supply and geopolitical concerns in Libya and Kazakhstan and a drop in US crude inventories to 2018 lows.

Some investors are also optimistic that Omicron’s impact on the global economy and oil demand will be short-lived.

Several banks have forecast oil prices to hit $100 a barrel later this year as demand is expected to outstrip supply.

“The short-term outlook still has many risks, but optimism is high that it will be short-lived,” OANDA’s analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

However, with oil prices above $80, there is growing political pressure for the White House to lobby OPEC+ to hit their production quotas, he said.

“Biden may resort to another SPR release and while that won’t solve any problems, it could send WTI crude down to the $80 level,” Moya said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleForex reserves fall $88m to total $17.6bn
Next articleKenya mulling over import of Pakistani kinnow, mango
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

China’s annual crude oil imports drop for first time in 20 years

SINGAPORE: China's annual crude oil imports slid 5.4% in 2021, dropping for the first time since 2001, as Beijing clamped down on the refining...
Read more
World Business News

Taliban govt approves first budget

KABUL: The Taliban said on Thursday they have approved their first budget for Afghanistan since the Islamists returned to power in August, with no...
Read more
World Business News

Markets mixed in UAE as it shifts to new working week

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates stock markets had mixed fortunes as they shifted to a new Monday to Friday working week to better align with...
Read more
World Business News

Oil heads for best week since mid-Dec, Kazakhstan unrest stokes supply worries

MELBOURNE/BEIJING: Oil prices edged up on Friday, heading for their biggest weekly gains since mid-December, fuelled by supply worries amid escalating unrest in Kazakhstan...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Forex reserves fall $88m to total $17.6bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dropped by $88 million to $17.6 billion on a weekly basis, data released...

Taliban govt approves first budget

STZA awards COLABS with a zone enterprise license

Govt gets ‘mini-budget’ & SBP amendment bill passed in NA

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.