Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Withholding tax on mobile recharge increased to 15pc

The increase in withholding tax will generate Rs43bn in additional tax revenue for the govt

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) on Tuesday, announced the implementation of revised withholding tax rates on mobile balance recharge. 

According to text messages sent by the CMOs to customers, withholding tax has been revised upward to 15 per cent or Rs13.04, from its earlier level of 10 per cent or Rs9.1 on every Rs100 worth of mobile balance recharge.

Estimates suggest that by revising the withholding tax rate from 10 per cent to 15 per cent, the government will raise additional tax revenue worth Rs43 billion per year. 

In addition to the withholding tax, General Sales Tax (GST) at 19.5 per cent is also being charged on mobile services, after which the customers will get Rs72.77 worth of balance recharge of every Rs100 balance recharge that they buy. 

Recharge Value 100.00
WHT @ 15 per cent 13.04
Remaining 86.96
GST @ 19.5 per cent 14.19
Balance Remaining 72.77
Article continues after this advertisement

The GST is applied on a per call, SMS, and data usage basis which means that a total of Rs14.19 is deducted under GST when a user consumes their post withholding tax deduction balance of Rs86.96.

Furthermore, PTA had already fixed a ceiling on call setup charges at Rs0.15 per call.

An official of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), while talking to Profit, stated: “ PTA is vigilant about the tariffs being charged by CMOs and action will be initiated on any reported incidence of charging above the published tariffs and applicable taxes in accordance with the law.”

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTelcos deny data breach
Next articleCabinet approves one-time waiver to clear five vehicles of Overseas Pakistanis
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IMF Board to consider Pakistan’s case on January 28

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board is scheduled to meet on January 28, to consider Pakistan's sixth review under the ongoing Extended Fund...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cabinet approves one-time waiver to clear five vehicles of Overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Federal Cabinet Tuesday approved a one-time waiver to clear vehicles of Overseas Pakistanis stuck at ports since January 2021. Sources said that the Ministry...
Read more
HEADLINES

Telcos deny data breach

ISLAMABAD: Telecommunication companies have denied allegations that sensitive information belonging to telecom subscribers has been leaked and is available on the internet.  The denial comes...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cabinet likely to retain KPMG for conducting First Women Bank’s audit

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet is likely to retain Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG) for conducting the audit of First Women Bank Limited (FWBL) for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Cabinet likely to retain KPMG for conducting First Women Bank’s audit

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet is likely to retain Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG) for conducting the audit of First Women Bank Limited (FWBL) for...
Textile unit

Textile exports increase by 26.05pc to $9.381bn in H1FY22

Investment in tech sector vital for youth employment, national economy: PM

Govt offers incentives to oil refineries for producing eco-friendly fuels

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.