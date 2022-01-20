NEPRA cuts power tariff by Rs0.99 per unit

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), on Thursday announced a Rs0.99 per unit reduction in power prices and issued a notification to this effect.

The reduction in power prices will provide Rs22.48 billion in relief to the electricity consumers in the coming three months.

According to a notification issued by NEPRA, the Rs0.99/unit cut in power prices has been made for three months under the head periodic adjustment in tariff for the 4th quarter of 2020-21. This cut in the power tariff will be applicable to power consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) except power consumers of K-Electric and consumers belonging to lifeline and protected categories.

Moreover, according to NEPRA, the Rs0.99/unit reduction in power tariff has been made on account of variation in capacity charges, variable O&M, use of system charges, market operator fees and fuel charge adjustment’s impact on transmission and dispatch losses.