Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt rebases national accounts

-The rebasing exercise would help the incumbent regime show jacked-up GDP growth figures and other key economic indicators

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: In an attempt to balloon up the overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth figures for Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-22, the government has rebased the national accounts, changing the base year from FY 2005-6 to FY 2015-16.

The decision to rebase the national accounts was made during the 104th meeting of the National Accounts Committee (NAC), held at the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives.  

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) being a National Statistical Organisation has to comply with international standards while compiling national indicators of economy. The methodology adopted while rebasing the national accounts is in line with the 2008 System of National Accounts (SNA).

According to sources, the rebasing exercise would help the incumbent regime show jacked-up GDP growth figures and other key economic indicators. However, the exercise will also have a negative impact on certain economic indicators. For instance, with the ballooning GDP growth rate, total public debt as a percentage of GDP will improve but on the other hand, FBR’s tax-to-GDP ratio may worsen.

Article continues after this advertisement

With rebasing and a level shift of the economy from Rs29.1 trillion to Rs. 32.7 trillion in 2015- 16, the GDP at market prices increased to Rs55.5 trillion in 2021, and Gross National Income (GNI) increased to Rs59.3 trillion. Moreover, per capita income increased to Rs266,614 with the size of the economy reaching $346.76 billion in 2020-21

According to sources, in line with best practice adopted by most countries, the Ministry of Planning and PBS have decided to devise a mechanism to rebase national accounts as well as price statistics, after every five years, as both go in tandem to capture more areas and activities, which have taken place in the last few years.

The last rebasing of national accounts was done in 2005-6. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNEPRA cuts power tariff by Rs0.99 per unit
Next articleGovt appoints Saleem Ahmad as Privatization Commission Chairman
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt appoints Saleem Ahmad as Privatization Commission Chairman

Islamabad: The government on Thursday, appointed Saleem Ahmad as the Privatization Commission (PC) Chairman, as per a notification issued by the Establishment Division. Meanwhile the...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA cuts power tariff by Rs0.99 per unit

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), on Thursday announced a Rs0.99 per unit reduction in power prices and issued a notification to this...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan Steel Mills privatisation attracts interest from six international investors

Islamabad: Six international investors have disclosed their interest in Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation (PSMC), according to a meeting of the Privatisation Board held on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Privatisation minister reviews privatisation programme

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro on Wednesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting in Islamabad regarding the ongoing privatisation program.  During the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Privatisation minister reviews privatisation programme

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro on Wednesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting in Islamabad regarding the ongoing privatisation program.  During the...

NEPRA cuts electricity prices by Rs0.76 per unit for KE consumers

Delegation protests imposition of GST on export processing zones

Pakistan’s economic conditions put PM Khan’s future in doubt

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.