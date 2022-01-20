Govt appoints Saleem Ahmad as Privatization Commission Chairman

Islamabad: The government on Thursday, appointed Saleem Ahmad as the Privatization Commission (PC) Chairman, as per a notification issued by the Establishment Division.

Meanwhile the resignation of the outgoing PC chairman Mohammad Main Soomro was also accepted.

Saleem Ahmad, who will now be the new Chairman of PC currently sits on the board of Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs in North America (OPEN) and is a seasoned finance professional with a $250 billion track record of investment, restructuring and advisory experience at top global financial institutions including Highbridge (JP Morgan), Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Citi in New York, London, Hong Kong and Pakistan.

He is passionate about entrepreneurship, microfinance, female empowerment, healthcare, literacy and skills development in Pakistan.