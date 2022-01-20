Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt appoints Saleem Ahmad as Privatization Commission Chairman

-The new PC chairman has served in investment, restructuring and advisory roles at top global financial institutions including JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Citi

By Shahzad Paracha

Islamabad: The government on Thursday, appointed Saleem Ahmad as the Privatization Commission (PC) Chairman, as per a notification issued by the Establishment Division.

Meanwhile the resignation of the outgoing PC chairman Mohammad Main Soomro was also accepted.

Saleem Ahmad, who will now be the new Chairman of PC currently sits on the board of Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs in North America (OPEN) and is a seasoned finance professional with a $250 billion track record of investment, restructuring and advisory experience at top global financial institutions including Highbridge (JP Morgan), Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Citi in New York, London, Hong Kong and Pakistan. 

He is passionate about entrepreneurship, microfinance, female empowerment, healthcare, literacy and skills development in Pakistan. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt rebases national accounts
Shahzad Paracha

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt rebases national accounts

ISLAMABAD: In an attempt to balloon up the overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth figures for Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-22, the government has rebased...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA cuts power tariff by Rs0.99 per unit

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), on Thursday announced a Rs0.99 per unit reduction in power prices and issued a notification to this...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan Steel Mills privatisation attracts interest from six international investors

Islamabad: Six international investors have disclosed their interest in Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation (PSMC), according to a meeting of the Privatisation Board held on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Privatisation minister reviews privatisation programme

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro on Wednesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting in Islamabad regarding the ongoing privatisation program.  During the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Privatisation minister reviews privatisation programme

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro on Wednesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting in Islamabad regarding the ongoing privatisation program.  During the...

NEPRA cuts electricity prices by Rs0.76 per unit for KE consumers

Delegation protests imposition of GST on export processing zones

Pakistan’s economic conditions put PM Khan’s future in doubt

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.