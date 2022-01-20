Pakistan Steel Mills privatisation attracts interest from six international investors

Islamabad: Six international investors have disclosed their interest in Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation (PSMC), according to a meeting of the Privatisation Board held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Privatisation, Mohammed Mian Soomro.

According to the Privatisation Commission (PC), the board discussed the report pertaining to the prequalification of potential investors for the revival of PSMC.

Earlier, the six interested international investors had submitted Statement of Qualification (SOQs) and a prequalification committee was formulated to scrutinize the pre-qualified parties.

In addition the Federal Minister Mohammad Mian Soomro asked the legal team to rigorously pursue and recover the amounts payable to the Ministry of Privatization.

Article continues after this advertisement