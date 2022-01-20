Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan Steel Mills privatisation attracts interest from six international investors

By Shahzad Paracha
Steel re-rolling mills

Islamabad: Six international investors have disclosed their interest in Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation (PSMC), according to a meeting of the Privatisation Board held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Privatisation, Mohammed Mian Soomro.

According to the Privatisation Commission (PC), the board discussed the report pertaining to the prequalification of potential investors for the revival of PSMC.

Earlier, the six interested international investors had submitted Statement of Qualification (SOQs) and a prequalification committee was formulated to scrutinize the pre-qualified parties. 

In addition the Federal Minister Mohammad Mian Soomro asked the legal team to rigorously pursue and recover the amounts payable to the Ministry of Privatization. 

Article continues after this advertisement

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePrivatisation minister reviews privatisation programme
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Privatisation minister reviews privatisation programme

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro on Wednesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting in Islamabad regarding the ongoing privatisation program.  During the...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA cuts electricity prices by Rs0.76 for KE consumers

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has reduced the price of electricity by Rs0.76 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTA says Elon Musk’s Starlink not authorised to provide internet services in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday officially informed the general public that Elon Musk’s satellite broadband provider Starlink, has neither applied for nor...
Read more
ENERGY

NEPRA’s CSR award ceremony comes under fire

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Member Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh on Wednesday raised serious objections over a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) award...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

FEATURED

Pakistan’s economic conditions put PM Khan’s future in doubt

Housewife Maira Tayyab has considered begging for money to feed her family in inflation-hit Pakistan, while shop owner Mohammad Hanif finds his thoughts turning...

PTA says Elon Musk’s Starlink not authorised to provide internet services in Pakistan

NEPRA’s CSR award ceremony comes under fire

Pakistan’s mega city project worth $7bn turns shady

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.