Pakistan’s current account deficit widens to $1.93bn in December

Pakistan’s current account deficit widened to $1.93 billion in December 2021, compared to $629 million a year ago and $ 1.89 billion in November, 2021, according to data published by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to the central bank, the current account deficit is a result of a significant trade shock amid the ongoing economic recovery.

The current account deficit stood at 7.6 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in December as compared to 7.3 per cent in November.

The July-December 2021 current account deficit was at $9.09 billion, compared with a $1.25 billion surplus in the same period of last year.