SBP to announce monetary policy on Monday

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Monetary Policy Committe (MPC) is set to announce the monetary policy on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the central bank, SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir will brief the media after the MPC meeting.

A report published by The News suggests that the benchmark policy rate is expected to remain unchanged.

Earlier the SBP governor had said that the central bank is taking “a pause to first look at the effects of the tightening [it has done] before considering what monetary policy settings should be.”

Article continues after this advertisement

In its last meeting on December 14, 2021, the MPC had raised the policy rate by 100 basis points to 9.75 per cent to counter inflationary pressures and address the current account deficit.