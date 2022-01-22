Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SBP to announce monetary policy on Monday

By News Desk

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Monetary Policy Committe (MPC) is set to announce the monetary policy on Monday. 

According to a statement issued by the central bank, SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir will brief the media after the MPC meeting.

A report published by The News suggests that the benchmark policy rate is expected to remain unchanged. 

Earlier the SBP governor had said that the central bank is taking “a pause to first look at the effects of the tightening [it has done] before considering what monetary policy settings should be.”

Article continues after this advertisement

In its last meeting on December 14, 2021, the MPC had raised the policy rate by 100 basis points to 9.75 per cent to counter inflationary pressures and address the current account deficit.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan’s current account deficit widens to $1.93bn in December
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s current account deficit widens to $1.93bn in December

Pakistan’s current account deficit widened to $1.93 billion in December 2021, compared to $629 million a year ago and $ 1.89 billion in November,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan has entered decade of sustained growth, says Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Saturday said that Pakistan has entered a decade of sustained growth and that the...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt, BoK introduce new ‘Payplus’ current account for govt employees

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) finance department has introduced a new current account called ‘Payplus’ in collaboration with Bank of Khyber (BoK) through which KP...
Read more
HEADLINES

Automobile prices rise as manufacturers pass on FED to consumers

KARACHI: Automobile manufacturers have increased prices by up to Rs493,000 after an increase in the Federal Excise Duty (FED) as per the Finance (Supplementary)...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Automobile prices rise as manufacturers pass on FED to consumers

KARACHI: Automobile manufacturers have increased prices by up to Rs493,000 after an increase in the Federal Excise Duty (FED) as per the Finance (Supplementary)...

Electricity generation hits record 136,572GWh

CPPA proposes Rs3.12 per unit increase in electricity prices

Solar association protests 17pc tax on solar panels

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.