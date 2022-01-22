Pakistan has entered decade of sustained growth, says Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Saturday said that Pakistan has entered a decade of sustained growth and that the next ten years will help reduce income disparity, increase employment and improve human development.

The finance minister said that for the third consecutive time, Pakistan has stood among the top three countries in the Global Normalcy Index, published by The Economist.

No other country has achieved this in the world, said the finance minister in a tweet on his official Twitter account.

He said the same is reflected in the revised Gross Domestic Products (GDP) growth of 5.37 per cent in FY21, the second best in the last 14 years.

Moving on with the structural changes, inclusive growth and policy actions, Bloomberg has also recognized that Pakistan has entered the decade of sustained growth, he said.

