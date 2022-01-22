KP govt, BoK introduce new ‘Payplus’ current account for govt employees

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) finance department has introduced a new current account called ‘Payplus’ in collaboration with Bank of Khyber (BoK) through which KP government employees will be able to withdraw half of their salaries in advance without any interest.

In case of accidental death, the family of the account holder will be provided with three salaries, according to a letter issued by the KP Finance department.

Through the Payplus current account, the KP government employees will be able to withdraw half of their salaries in advance free of mark-up in addition to having the facility to submit tax returns through BoK.

Moreover, KP government employees will be able to avail a free debit card, free checkbook, free unlimited online transactions (within the bank), free account statements, unlimited free SMS alerts and a free mobile application. In addition the Payplus account does not have any initial deposit restrictions.

Similarly, the KP government employees will also be provided with easy loans for the purchase of car, motorbike and installation of solar energy.