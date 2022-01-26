Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

AJK police registers FIR against National Tobacco Company for selling counterfeit cigarettes

By Staff Report

A cigarette manufacturing factory of National Tobacco Company at Bhimber (Azad Jammu & Kashmir) has been sealed for production and sale of counterfeit cigarettes of different substandard brands.

The local police have registered a first information report (FIR) against officials of the factory.  

As per details Bhimber police of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) along with officials of the district administration have raided a cigarette factory of National Tobacco Company (Pvt) Ltd on January 20, 2022. In addition they found large quantities of different brands of cigarettes and fake packing material of cigarettes of different trademarks. 

After recovering large quantities of counterfeit cigarettes of different brands, police station city Bhimber registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Director, Manager and Clerk of National Tobacco Company (Pvt) Ltd for production and sale of counterfeit cigarettes.

According to the FIR, police have recovered large quantities of different brands of cigarettes including Marshal, Gold cup, Target, Honda, Cafe and Press.

The production and sale of counterfeit cigarettes in AJK have been causing health implications for humans and revenue loss of billions of rupees to the Department of Inland Revenue (AJK) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). 

Staff Report

