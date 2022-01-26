Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP signs agreement for construction of Swat Motorway Phase-II

By Aziz Buneri

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) highways authority and a private construction company on Wednesday signed an agreement for construction of the second phase of Swat Motorway.

The 80-km long motorway – from Chakdara to Fatehpur – will be constructed under public private partnership at an estimated cost of Rs37 billion. The agreement signing ceremony was held at the house of Chief Minister Mr. Mahmood Khan. 

The project has eight bridges and nine interchanges which will be completed in two years. Initially, the motorway will consist of four lines, it can be widened up to six lines in the future.  

“The process of purchasing land has been started to start practical work, the project will be a milestone for sustainable development of the region,” said Mahmood Khan. 

Article continues after this advertisement

The completion of the project will boost trade, tourism and economic activities in addition the provincial government is working on several motorway projects to connect all the districts of the province through highways. 

The KP government has also issued advertisements for construction of Dir Motorway which the government believes will provide better transport facilities to the people of Dir, Chitral and Bajaur districts.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThis is why Pakistani banks don’t lend to the private sector
Next articleAJK police registers FIR against National Tobacco Company for selling counterfeit cigarettes
Aziz Buneri

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

GSMA urges govt to reverse increase in withholding tax

As the government has increased the withholding tax on the telecom sector through the mini-budget, the GSMA has asked the government to reverse the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Punjab govt to appeal in SC for restoration of RUDA

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed appeals against the interim order to restore the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and said that the...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR chairman lauds Pakistan Customs for curtailing cross-border trade of contraband goods

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has said that Pakistan Customs is serving as the guardian of Pakistan’s borders against...
Read more
HEADLINES

NPMC meeting chaired by Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over the meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC). Economic adviser finance division briefed the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

AJK police registers FIR against National Tobacco Company for selling counterfeit...

A cigarette manufacturing factory of National Tobacco Company at Bhimber (Azad Jammu & Kashmir) has been sealed for production and sale of counterfeit cigarettes...

KP signs agreement for construction of Swat Motorway Phase-II

This is why Pakistani banks don’t lend to the private sector

SCCI opposes proposed policy for national weighted average cost of gas

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.