Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SCCI opposes proposed policy for national weighted average cost of gas

-Proposed policy is tantamount to usurping constitutional rights of natural gas producing provinces

By Aziz Buneri

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad has strongly opposed the government plan to introduce the proposed policy of National Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG).

He termed that the move is a clear violation of article 158-A, of the constitution of the country and tantamount to usurping rights of the provinces that are rich in natural resources and gas.

The SCCI president urged the government to review the proposed policy and to ensure protection of constitutional rights and avoid putting additional burden on provinces with abundant natural resources.

In addition Mr.Khurshid while talking to a delegation of industrialists here on Wednesday informed that the federal government is planning to pass a bill introducing an average national basket price for natural gas i.e Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) by moving away from ring-fenced pricing and supply of local gas and imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various consumer categories.

Article continues after this advertisement

Participants of the meeting told that government is introducing a bill in the parliament for weighted average cost of gas wherein all the prices will be based on average cost of gas i.e. average cost of natural gas plus imported gas, which is against the Constitution of Pakistan and also not in the interest of net gas producing provinces.

The SCCI president quoted under Article 158 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan which clearly states that “the Province in which a well-head of natural gas is situated shall have precedence over other parts of Pakistan in meeting the requirements from that well head.”

As per the Article 158, Mr Khurshid said it is the ultimate right of the province to receive the gas at a cheaper rate as the gas producing provinces.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWill the India-model work for Pakistan’s EdTech start-ups?
Next articleThis is why Pakistani banks don’t lend to the private sector
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

GSMA urges govt to reverse increase in withholding tax

As the government has increased the withholding tax on the telecom sector through the mini-budget, the GSMA has asked the government to reverse the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Punjab govt to appeal in SC for restoration of RUDA

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed appeals against the interim order to restore the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and said that the...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR chairman lauds Pakistan Customs for curtailing cross-border trade of contraband goods

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has said that Pakistan Customs is serving as the guardian of Pakistan’s borders against...
Read more
HEADLINES

NPMC meeting chaired by Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over the meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC). Economic adviser finance division briefed the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

AJK police registers FIR against National Tobacco Company for selling counterfeit...

A cigarette manufacturing factory of National Tobacco Company at Bhimber (Azad Jammu & Kashmir) has been sealed for production and sale of counterfeit cigarettes...

KP signs agreement for construction of Swat Motorway Phase-II

This is why Pakistani banks don’t lend to the private sector

SCCI opposes proposed policy for national weighted average cost of gas

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.