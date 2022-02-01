Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Export of sporting goods increases by 26.20pc

By APP

During the first six months of fiscal year 2021-22 sports goods export grew by 26.20 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

Starting from July-Dec 2021, sports goods worth $163,975 were exported as compared to the exports of $129,936 of the same period of last year.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of footballs increased by 22.15 per cent, worth $78,844 exported as compared to exports worth $64,548 during the same period of last year.

In addition, gloves exports also increased by 12.40 per cent as the exports during the current fiscal year were recorded worth $37,535 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded $33,395.

Other exports increased by 48.77 per cent, worth $47,596 exported in the current fiscal year as compared to $31,993 of the same period of last year.

APP

