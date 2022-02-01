Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt decides to keep fuel prices unchanged

By Shahzad Paracha

The government on Monday decided to keep fuel prices unchanged for the next fortnight. 

In order to keep the fuel prices at the current levels, the government has increased ex-refinery prices by Rs5 on account of petroleum development levy and sales tax.

The Finance Division stated that despite revenue losses due to rising petroleum prices globally, the prime minister has deferred OGRAs proposal to increase price by up to Rs 16.79 per litre.

The petroleum product prices shall remain the same from February 1st, 2022 as to provide maximum relief to the general public.

Article continues after this advertisement

The prime minister has further desired to keep the prices at the same level through adjustments in sales tax if required.

Petroleum products are showing a substantial increase in the international market and presently trading at the highest level since 2014. 

The oil prices in the global market have witnessed an increase of 14.5 per cent just in the last month. 

The government is bearing a revenue loss of around Rs30 billion on a fortnightly basis due to existing versus budgeted petroleum levy and sales tax rates.

According to Ismail Iqbal Securities (Pvt) Ltd, the new ex-refinery price from February 1, 2022 will be Rs121.68 from the previous Rs116.26. 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHBL enables e-commerce transactions on Daraz for UnionPay cardholders
Next articleExport of sporting goods increases by 26.20pc
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR launches Automated Currency Declaration System

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in collaboration with NADRA and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday launched the ‘Automated Currency Declaration System’ to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Inflation hits 13pc in January 2022

With the rising trend of inflation during this financial year, Consumer Price Index (CPI) has recorded a jump of 13 per cent in January...
Read more
HEADLINES

FIA launches operation against money laundering

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has tightened its grip on those involved in the business of illegal foreign transactions. Till now 61 criminals have been...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA takes notice of unscheduled load shedding by DISCOs

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of unscheduled electricity load shedding by the electricity distribution companies (DISCOs). NEPRA categorically directed DISCOs...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

Engro donates 14,000 medical-grade scrubs to Patients’ Aid Foundation

As part of the Rs1 billion Hussain Dawood Pledge, Engro Foundation – the social investment arm of Engro Corporation - has committed financial assistance...

Export of sporting goods increases by 26.20pc

Govt decides to keep fuel prices unchanged

HBL enables e-commerce transactions on Daraz for UnionPay cardholders

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.