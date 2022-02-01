Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL enables e-commerce transactions on Daraz for UnionPay cardholders

By press release

HBL and Daraz have joined hands to enable all UnionPay cardholders to conduct e-commerce transactions from Daraz online marketplace.

With this enablement, UnionPay cardholders can now perform seamless and secure transactions on Daraz.

HBL has always been at the forefront of expanding its digital footprint in Pakistan through its technology-driven initiatives. In line with its vision to becoming a ‘Technology Company with a Banking License’, HBL is focused towards expanding its role in the e-commerce industry, by enabling all UnionPay cardholders to shop on Daraz, empowering them with an optimized online shopping experience.

Kamran Mehdi Jaffery, Head Digital Channels & Solutions – HBL, commented, “HBL empowers its customers with increased choices, and thus accelerating the pace at which our economy digitalizes. Our collaboration will directly benefit UnionPay cardholders who can now make online transactions on Daraz. This will level the playing field and increase opportunities for the card holders. The overarching goal for HBL is to enable a sustained economic ecosystem powered by digital inclusion.”

Article continues after this advertisement

James Yang, General Manager of UnionPay International Middle East Branch, said in a statement, “UnionPay is a customer-centric card scheme and we keep developing and bringing the best available payment options and experiences to the market. We are excited to partner with HBL to enhance the customer journey at Daraz for our cardholders, accelerating digital transformation to meet demands and long-term growth in the community.”

Commenting on the partnership, Syed Zeeshan Ali, Director Digital Payments – Daraz said, “Daraz has a strategic focus on digital payments growth in Pakistan and has worked relentlessly with stakeholders to bring new digital payment solutions to its customers. We are delighted to launch acceptance of UnionPay cards at the Daraz online marketplace as it will enable a major segment of customers to pay digitally. Over half of the customer spend on Daraz is acquired through digital payments, and with the addition of UnionPay as a payment option, we look forward to further expanding digital payment adoption on Daraz.”

The partnership between HBL, Daraz and UnionPay will create an enabling environment for a more rapid and inclusive growth of the Pakistani economy. It will serve as a milestone for not just UnionPay cardholders, but also for Pakistan’s digital payments and e-commerce landscape as a whole.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRetailo announces raising $36mn funding in Series-A round
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

HBL to facilitate SMEs through govt’s SME Asaan Finance Scheme

HBL is providing collateral-free financing at subsidized markup rates to facilitate the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that are considered to be the key-drivers...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Delegation protests imposition of GST on export processing zones

An eight member investors delegation of the EPZs - Export Processing Zones met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, January 11, 2022; in the presence...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Why hatchbacks are ideal for cities

Big cities across the world have a lot of similarities, they’re big, busy, loud, and they have a lot of hatchbacks. Commuting in a...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

ZTBL partners with Rozee for the bank’s recruitment needs

An agreement was signed between Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and Rozee.pk for the bank’s recruitment facilitation in the presence of Mr. Muhammad Shahbaz...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SSGCL, SNGPL asked to submit report regarding ongoing gas crisis

The Petroleum Division has asked Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to submit a report regarding the...

ECNEC approves four projects worth Rs448.4bn

SC suspends LHC’s RUDA verdict, allows govt to continue work on acquired land

Border hurdles hurt Pak-Afghan trade

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.