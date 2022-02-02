Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP signs MoUs worth more than $8bn at Dubai Expo

By Aziz Buneri

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province has signed more than $8 billion MoUs at Dubai Expo; these mainly consist of investments in tourism, hydro power projects, economic zones, mines and minerals sector. 

In addition to attracting foreign investors the initiative will create jobs leading to economic progress in the province. 

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information & Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, while briefing the media about 64th cabinet meeting said the Chief Minister has issued directives to the concerned departments to provide every possible facility to the foreign investors to attract more business entrepreneurs. 

The cabinet, he said, also has approved Rs.800 million supplementary grant for the uplift of newly merged districts.

Previous articlePakistan IT exports to grow to $3.5bn in 2021-22
Next articleKP to bring construction industry under tax net
Aziz Buneri

