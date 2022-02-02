Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP to bring construction industry under tax net

By Aziz Buneri

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to bring the construction industry of the province under provincial tax net.

The communication and works (C&W) department has sought guidance from the KP Revenue Authority (KPRA) on the registration and payment of taxes by the institutions and individuals associated with the construction industry.

The KP government believes that the provincial exchequer will earn billions of rupees in revenue annually after the imposition of taxes on construction companies, including importers and exporters associated with the construction sector.

However, the official sources said the issue of registration with KPRA of all the construction companies and individuals associated with the sector is not yet clear.

Article continues after this advertisement

Therefore, guidance has been sought from KPRA regarding the registration of individuals and entities associated with the construction sector. 

The authority will provide guidance to C&W department in this regard, after which importers, institutions and individuals attached to the construction sector will be directed to follow the standard guidelines.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKP signs MoUs worth more than $8bn at Dubai Expo
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP signs MoUs worth more than $8bn at Dubai Expo

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province has signed more than $8 billion MoUs at Dubai Expo; these mainly consist of investments in tourism, hydro power projects,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan IT exports to grow to $3.5bn in 2021-22

Pakistan's IT sector exports are expected to grow from $2.1 billion to an approximate $3.5 billion this fiscal year. The IT industry in Pakistan is...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan raises $1bn through international Sukuk

The government of Pakistan has successfully raised $1 billion through the issuance of international sukuk. The Finance Division states that the transaction generated great interest...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGRA increases LPG price by Rs10 per kg

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a notification increasing the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs10 per kg for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

OGRA increases LPG price by Rs10 per kg

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a notification increasing the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs10 per kg for...

OMCs, refineries ask for enhanced trade finance facilities amidst bank fraud investigation

FBR launches Automated Currency Declaration System

Inflation hits 13pc in January 2022

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.