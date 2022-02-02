Pakistan IT exports to grow to $3.5bn in 2021-22

Pakistan’s IT sector exports are expected to grow from $2.1 billion to an approximate $3.5 billion this fiscal year.

The IT industry in Pakistan is burgeoning and the government is taking the right steps for its further growth, including enhancing number of IT graduates from 25,000 to 50,000, setting up software technology parks in large to second tier cities, improving access to capital by IT companies, reducing tax disputes, enhancing financial structure of IT companies and listing them on stock exchange.

A webinar was organised by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Toronto on the theme of “Pakistan, Canada IT Cooperation: Connecting the Dots,” said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The objectives of the webinar were to provide a platform for interaction between Pakistani origin IT professionals in Canada, IT industry and academia.

Consul General of Pakistan in Toronto, Abdul Hameed stated that it is widely believed that Pakistan has the potential to claim a much higher share of the market than it currently enjoys. He also shared the statistics about the size and growth trajectory of the IT sector of Canada.