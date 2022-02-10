Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Law Ministry rejects extension of USF to Gilgit-Baltistan

By Ghulam Abbas

The Law Ministry has turned down the request of the Ministry of IT and Telecom to extend the services of Universal Services Fund (USF) to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The request was forwarded to the Ministry of Law in November 2021 by the IT Ministry seeking legal opinion, if USF can launch telecom projects in the GB region, after the directives of the Prime Minister to expand the IT and telecom networks in GB area.

The GB government had asked the Ministry of IT and Telecom to implement the directives of the PM in this regard, but the officials of the ministry noted that constitutionally both AJK and GB were not part of the country.

“The reply has been received and the Law Ministry maintains that legally the USF amount generated from Pakistan for development of IT and telecom in un-served and under-served areas of the country, cannot be utilized in these areas which were constitutionally not part of Pakistan,” said a senior official of the Ministry of IT and Telecom.

Article continues after this advertisement

The official added that the Law Ministry has however suggested that the federal government or any province can give special grants to the GB or AJK for promotion of IT and telecom.  

Earlier the IT Ministry had asked Law Ministry whether by extending the jurisdiction of both the companies (USF and IGNITE) through amending their Memorandum of Associations (MoAs) be legally able to render their services in GB and AJK or is there any other amendment (s) required under the relevant laws.

The Law Ministry was also asked whether merely opening of branch offices of USF and IGNITE in GB and AJK both the public-owned companies be able to extend their services in the referred areas and spend the funds on giving telecommunication services.

USF is a subsidiary of the Ministry of IT to expand the internet and telecom services to remote areas of the country where the telecom companies and the internet service providers do not enter as such areas were not commercially viable. The fund consists of 1.5 per cent of adjusted revenues of the telecom operators.

“The amount is a contribution by the IT and telecom companies and only these companies are authorized to participate in USF projects for extending IT and telecom services in remote un-served areas,” the official added.

Currently USF Pakistan is working on more than 40 projects worth over Rs35 billion in 70 districts of the country.

The official added that there were concerns that the cellular mobile companies who contribute to the USF might object that the amount generated by them from Pakistan was being spent in GB and AJK, where they have limited presence.

On the other hand at least Rs352 million collected by GB Council USF, is unused for what officials claim, legal hindrances.

The GB too has a company USF (GB) established in 2015, to extend IT and telecom services to un-served areas of the region, but the USF (GB) has yet to initiate any project from the available fund of Rs352 million.

The key contribution in USF (GB) is from revenues generated by the state owned Special Communications Organization (SCO), which is the main IT and telecom service provider in GB and AJK.

As per the documents, Gilgit-Baltistan Council, which is chaired by Prime Minister, had earlier adapted the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act, 1996 for G.B.

It may be added here that for want of the resolution of legal and technical hindrances, these companies were unable to initiate projects in GB and AJK. 

Since its establishment the GB Council USF has had at least five Board meetings. The company in collaboration with the GB government and Special Communication Organization has reportedly identified at least 55 GSM, broadband and PSTN in the area.

The investment and funding under USF and IGNITE were needed to provide the telecommunication facilities to remote areas of GB and AJK to facilitate the residents and tourists.   

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFIA unearths alleged fraud in Central Board of Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society
Next articleGDP/capita (Purchasing Power Parity) | Profit Economics Class Episode 03
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt to issue license to Q-Airways for flight operation

The government has granted approval to issue Regular Public Transport (RPT) license to Q-Airways (Pvt.) Limited to launch a private airline in the country. According...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt, Etisalat agree to settle dispute, evaluate properties

The government of Pakistan and Etisalat International on Thursday agreed to make an evaluation of properties and to settle their dispute. Finance and Revenue Federal...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt initiates work on new fertilizer policy

The government has started work on a framework for a new fertilizer policy aimed at resolving issues related to supply of gas, production and...
Read more
HEADLINES

CDWP clears Rs270bn Karachi Circular Railway project

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday cleared the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) as a modern urban railway project worth Rs273.071 billion.   ...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

HBL disburses Rs3bn under Kamyab Jawan Program in 2021

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar congratulated HBL on disbursing Rs3 billion under the Kamyab Jawan Program and surpassing...

KP launches CM Business Complaint Portal

MCB Bank posts highest ever Rs51.989bn profit before tax for 2021

Budget deficit reaches Rs1,371.8bn in first six months of 2021-22

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.