GDP/capita (Purchasing Power Parity) | Profit Economics Class Episode 03

GDP alone doesn’t give us a true picture of the individuals living in an economy, but neither does GDP/capita. In our third instalment, we incorporate comparisons of purchasing powers in an economy.

By News Desk
News Desk

