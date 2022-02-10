- Advertisement -
GDP/capita (Purchasing Power Parity) | Profit Economics Class Episode 03
GDP alone doesn’t give us a true picture of the individuals living in an economy, but neither does GDP/capita. In our third instalment, we incorporate comparisons of purchasing powers in an economy.
