Barrick Gold is coming back to Reko Diq

To understand why we’re 30 years behind schedule we have to turn back the clock.

By Asad Ullah Kamran

Barrick Gold, one of the two companies that had previously been working on the Reko Diq project as part of a joint-venture under the name of the Tethyan Copper Company (TCC), has once again stepped into the fray and will take on the development of the project itself. 

Antofagasta on the other hand has decided to get out and try its luck elsewhere. As per information received by Profit, the company has opted for a monetary compensation from the profits and revenues generated by the project that has yet to commence. The exact details of the agreement have not yet been made public, it is expected to be signed soon. 

The TCC had originally been formed as a consortium between the Canadian based mining company Barrick Gold and Chile’s Antofagasta to work specifically on the Reko Diq project. However, as the dispute over the mining project heads towards a settlement, sources familiar with the matter have confirmed to Profit that Barrick will itself be taking on the project without Antofagasta. 

Although it was originally claimed that the NRL (National Resource Limited) was in the lead, Profit has confirmed from sources within the NRL that they are currently out of the race. However, the firm stated that it will seek leases for other blocks in the Chagai district, including those near Reko Diq. The company also highlighted the potential of Afghanistan as a mineral rich area that can be an opportunity for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, this also means that the Tethyan Copper Company is likely to be dissolved. The development is the latest in a long series of events that has shaped the entire Reqo Diq saga. The fifth largest gold mine in the world, the deposits are buried at the foot of an extinct volcano in Chaghai district near the Iran and Afghanistan borders.

 

Asad Ullah Kamran
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

