PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has disclosed that it has made a hydrocarbon discovery from exploratory well, Mohar-1, in the Latif Block (the “Block”) in Sindh.

In a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, the PPL said it holds a 33.30 per cent working interest, Eni Pakistan Limited holds 33.30 per cent and United Energy Pakistan Limited (UEPL), formerly known as BP Pakistan, which is an operator of the block, holds the remaining 33.40 per cent working interest in the block.

“The well was drilled and tested using the operator’s internal expertise and in consultation with the Block’s joint ventures partners. The well was drilled to a depth of 12,111 ft. with reservoir target of Lower Goru Sands,” read the statement.

PPL made a similar discovery of hydrocarbons back in September last year, from exploratory well, Jugan-1, in the Latif Block (the “Block”) in Sindh.

