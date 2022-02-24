CCoP approves sale of government shares of Heavy Electrical Complex

The Cabinet Committee on Privitisation (CCoP) on Thursday approved the sale of all government shares (96.6 per cent) of Heavy Electrical complex (HEC).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP).

On a proposal by the Privitisation Commission for the sale of all government shares (96.6 per cent) of Heavy Electrical Complex to the successful bidder IMS Engineering Pvt. Ltd., against their highest bid of Rs99.999 per share the CCoP approved the proposal.

Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammedmian Soomro, Privatization Commission Chairman Muhammad Saleem, Federal Secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting.

