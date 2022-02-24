Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

IT exports grow 35pc to $1.302bn in six months

By TLTP

The information technology (IT) exports registered a growth of 35.77 per cent during the first six months July-December of the current financial year 2021-22.

The IT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer, and information services for the period July-December financial year (FY) 2021-22 have surged to $1.302 billion at a growth rate of 35.77 per cent in comparison to $959 million during July-December FY 2020-21.

In December 2021, the IT export remittances were $251 million at a growth rate of 28.72 per cent when compared to $195 million reported for the month of December 2020, which was also $30 million higher than export remittances during the previous month November 2021.

The net exports for the period July-December FY 2021-22 are $972 million which is 74.65 per cent of $1.302 billion in exports. Last year, for the same period the net exports were $681 million which was 71.01 per cent of $959 million in exports.

Article continues after this advertisement

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 45.29 per cent, from $253.522 million to $368.334 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 253.23 per cent from $0.310 million to $1.095 million.

The export and import of computer software related services also rose by 47.57 per cent, from $184.108 million to $271.697 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surged to $0.754 million from $0.273 million. In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 24.24 per cent going up from $215.037 million to $391.400 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 46.63 per cent by going up from $1.930 million to $2.830 million.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country witnessed an increase of 20.24 per cent during the first six months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt obtains loans worth $12.022bn in seven months
Next articleHBL posts record profit of Rs62bn for 2021
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Exports, imports halted over stoppage of fumigation services at ports

In a surprising development export and import of certain items have come to a complete stop at ports on Thursday due to stoppage of...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt signs loan agreements worth over Rs500bn

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has inked agreements for Rs619 billion loans for various development projects in the province which would be a huge burden...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt obtains loans worth $12.022bn in seven months

The federal government has obtained $12.022 billion in loans and grants during the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2021-22. Document states that ...
Read more
HEADLINES

KSE 100 recovers with tea maker buy-back, UBL financials

On February 23, the three indices used to reflect the Pakistani stock market and its performance, exhibited sharp decline for the first half of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt obtains loans worth $12.022bn in seven months

The federal government has obtained $12.022 billion in loans and grants during the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2021-22. Document states that ...

KSE 100 recovers with tea maker buy-back, UBL financials

OGRA chairman hints at another price hike in petroleum products

Tarin directs provinces to ensure stable price for wheat flour

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.