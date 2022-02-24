Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt obtains loans worth $12.022bn in seven months

By Shahzad Paracha

The federal government has obtained $12.022 billion in loans and grants during the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2021-22.

Document states that  the government borrowed the amount from commercial banks, multilateral institutions and different countries during July-January period against a yearly budget estimation of obtaining loans worth $14.088 billion.

The Q-block managed to secure $196.1 million from different countries, including $100 million from China, $7.36 million from France, $11.38 million from Japan, $3.36 million from Korea, $12.25 million from Germany, $14.54 million from UK and $45.27 million grant and loans from USA in the first seven months of current fiscal year.

The government has also obtained $2.62 billion loans from commercial banks including $61 million from Ajman bank, $1.14 billion from Dubai bank, $591 million from Emirates Bank, $487 million from Standard Chartered Bank London and $343 million from Suisse AG.

Article continues after this advertisement

The document shows that the government has also raised $2.041 billion by floating bonds in the period under review.

Moreover, the government has also received $179 million in grants from Germany, Japan, UK, USA and ADB.

Document states that Saudi Arabia has also deposited $3 billion while the publicly guaranteed loan worth of $832.53 million was also obtained in seven months.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKSE 100 recovers with tea maker buy-back, UBL financials
Next articleIT exports grow 35pc to $1.302bn in six months
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

REAP says agri trade halted due to fumigation constraints

Rice exporters are claiming that import and export of certain agriculture items have come to a complete stop at ports on Thursday due to...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt signs loan agreements worth over Rs500bn

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has inked agreements for Rs619 billion loans for various development projects in the province which would be a huge burden...
Read more
HEADLINES

IT exports grow 35pc to $1.302bn in six months

The information technology (IT) exports registered a growth of 35.77 per cent during the first six months July-December of the current financial year 2021-22. The...
Read more
HEADLINES

KSE 100 recovers with tea maker buy-back, UBL financials

On February 23, the three indices used to reflect the Pakistani stock market and its performance, exhibited sharp decline for the first half of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt obtains loans worth $12.022bn in seven months

The federal government has obtained $12.022 billion in loans and grants during the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2021-22. Document states that ...

KSE 100 recovers with tea maker buy-back, UBL financials

OGRA chairman hints at another price hike in petroleum products

Tarin directs provinces to ensure stable price for wheat flour

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.